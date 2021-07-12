5 shootings, one stabbing, one murder in Rockford over the weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating five shootings, a stabbing and a murder which happened in the city over the weekend.

Police say around 9:50 p.m. on Thursday, a 17-year-old was shot in the 3100 block of Gladstone. Investigators learned the victim was the passenger in a vehicle traveling in that area when an unknown black male walked into the street and fired multiple rounds at the car. The victim is expected to survive.

On Friday, officers were called to the Culver’s on N. Main Street around 9:55 p.m. to meet with a 36-year-old woman who had been stabbed in the neck. The victim told police she had been stabbed near Singer Mental Health Center on N. Main Street.

Police arrested two people in connection with the crime: a 17-year-old juvenile, who was charged with conspiracy to commit murder; and Robert Robinson, 20, who was charged with Attempted Murder and Aggravated Battery with a Knife.

Robert Robinson. Photo: Winnebago County Jail

At 1:05 a.m. on Saturday, police were called to the 1600 block of S. 5th Street, where they found a 36-year-old man shot in the leg. Police said the shooting may have been the result of an argument. The victim was treated at a local hospital and released.

A 32-year-old man was shot in his leg around 3:05 a.m. on Saturday, police said. Law enforcement became aware of the shooting after the victim sought treatment at a local hospital. Police said he was uncooperative with investigators, and was later found to have an outstanding Wisconsin warrant for his arrest.

Around 4:22 a.m. Saturday, at the intersection of 7th Street and 16th Avenue, police said the occupants of two vehicles were seen shooting at each other. A residence in the area was struck by gunfire, but no one was injured in the melee.

Police said a 27-year-old was shot in both legs Saturday afternoon. Officers were called to a local hospital when the victim sought treatment for his injuries, but police say he was uncooperative with investigators.

Sunday night, at 11:25 p.m. police were called to the 700 block of Napoleon Street, where a 23-year-old man was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital. Police said he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the unnamed victim was found to have two outstanding warrants against him, and was taken into custody upon his release from the hospital.

A 29-year-old man was killed early Monday after being shot at the intersection of Hudson Street and Lexington Avenue.

Rockford Police said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Responding officers found the victim on a sidewalk outside a residence on Lexington. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.