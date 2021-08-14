5 things to do at the Illinois State Fair Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – Saturday is Kid’s Day at the Illinois State Fair. A day set aside to celebrate the next generation of Agricultural leaders. Kid’s Day features special programming aimed at educating and entertaining children of all ages.

Here are five things families can do while at the fair during Kid’s Day:

Fiddle & Banjo Contest at 11 a.m. on the Lincoln Stage Ponytail Contest at 3 p.m. on the Lincoln Stage Diaper Derby at 4:30 p.m. on the Lincoln Stage Parade of Champions at 5 p.m. in the Coliseum Gabriel “Fluffy” Inglesias at 8 p.m. at the Grandstand

Kids 12 and younger get in free to the Illinois State Fair.