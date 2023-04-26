CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — He just wanted to go to the playground, but it was so littered with trash that little 5-year-old Benz Zwadzich took it upon himself to clean up.

Benz was at the Cherry Valley Skate Park on Tuesday. His mom said he had more fun cleaning up than he would have had playing.

His mom, Adrian, said he’s done it several times before, but Earth Day this past weekend brought his interest to a new level.

“I’m so proud of him. He wanted to play at the park and he was like there’s just too much trash, we have to go clean it up. And, so we got lucky and found more bags, otherwise he wanted to go back home and get more bags,” Adrian said. “Well, I was like we could do that, but, here we could try to use these bags and he’s so excited about it. I mean, we should be at the park playing, but this is a great thing to do.”

Benz said he hopes more kids follow his lead and do their part to clean up.