DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old girl has been found dead in DeKalb after having been reported missing.

The DeKalb Police Department said that the girl had not been seen by family members since Thursday evening. Phone records indicated that she had been at an address in the 500 block of College Avenue.

Her body was found in that area on Sunday afternoon. A suspect was arrested after a search of a nearby residence. He reportedly knew the victim.

Formal charges are pending. The suspect remains in police custody.