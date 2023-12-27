CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A five-year-old girl has died after a fire ravaged a South Side apartment on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to an apartment in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago around 7:15 a.m., according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Fire officials say four people; including the girl’s father, who was injured in the blaze, were able to evacuate the burning building. However, the young child was not among them, WGN reports.

The five-year-old was found by firefighters unresponsive in a bunk bed inside the home. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials say the girl’s father attempted to rescue her but ended up burned. He was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Chicago Fire Department reportedly confirmed that the cause of the fire was determined to be from careless use of smoking materials, including the possibility that a minor was playing with matches or a lighter, according to WGN.

“Not to say that is what happened here, but we always want to remind our kids to not play with matches,” said Marc Ferman, the deputy fire commissioner of operation for the Chicago Fire Department.

Officials determined one working smoke detector was present on the top floor of the building. However, it was located in the hallway outside of the unit.

The cause remains under investigation.