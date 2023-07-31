EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WTVO) — A young girl is dead after an accident at a horse race in South Central Illinois.

Harper Finn, 5, of Altamont, was in the first row of the county fair’s grandstand on Sunday. Officials said that a starting gate malfunctioned and went into the crowd, hitting the girl.

She was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital, where she died overnight.

Races for the rest of the day were postponed or cancelled. The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support Finn’s family.