50 couples get married on Michigan Avenue

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) – Dozens of couples tied the knot in a unique way.

They said “I do” under the arch of the Wrigley Building in Chicago. Not only is this a unique way to get married, there was zero traffic on Michigan Avenue on Monday, because the street was closed for the “Meet on the Mile” event.

The ceremony also coincided with the Wrigley Building’s Centennial Celebration, which all added up to the perfect setting for “Marriages on the Mile.”

“It is the story we are going to start telling tomorrow until the end of our lives, yeah, yeah can not be more, it is amazing,” said Shaun Airey & David Gombert, married on Michigan Ave. who were married on Michigan Ave.

“The setting, the lights, the weather, the weather is perfect. It is a perfect day,” Joe Kuechenmeister & Tula Georgopoulos, who were also married.

A little help was needed to help get through all the vows, so four judges presided over the marriages to keep the ceremonies moving along.