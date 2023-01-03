ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 50 patients at Amberwood Care Center were evacuated Tuesday morning after laundry and a dryer caught fire in the basement.

According to Rockford Fire District Chief Kyle Hill, the alarm went off at 9;58 a.m. at the nursing home, located at 2313 N. Rockton Avenue.

Staff initially used a fire extinguisher to attack the fire before firefighters arrived at the scene.

Fire crews were able to put the fire out, clear smoke out of the building with industrial fans, and check the air quality for any toxins before patients were readmitted.

Amberwood is a short and long-term care center located near Javon Bea Mercyhealth Rockton.