50 residents of Freeport nursing home evacuated due to COVID-19 outbreak

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — An oubreak of COVID-19 cases has caused 50 residents to be evacuated from Walnut Acres long-term care center, at 2946 S Walnut Rd.
Families have already been contacted, Walnut Acres representatives said, and changes are being made inside the facility.
Among them, group activities have been canceled and residents will now eat meals in their rooms. Visitors will no longer be allowed, including outdoor guests.
