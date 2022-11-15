ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department says a 50-year-old man was killed and another driver was hospitalized after colliding in the intersection of 11th Street and New Milford School Road Tuesday morning.

Police said the crash happened at 3:55 a.m. between a Ford Edge, driven by the deceased victim, and a Acura RDX, driven by a 25-year-old woman.

The man died at the hospital and the woman is listed in serious condition, police said.

The crash is under investigation, police said, and no further details were available.