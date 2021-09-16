5,000 apples delivered to teachers in Boone, Winnebago County on Thursday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As a token of appreciation, teachers across the Stateline area received 5,000 apples on Thursday morning, announcing the start of Golden Apple award nominations.

Volunteers with the Golden Apple Foundation delivered the fresh fruit to educators at every school in both Boone and Winnebago counties, and handed out teacher nomination forms.

Any teacher, from 6th to 12th grade, is eligible to receive a Golden Apple award.

Rockford University student, Jarrett Redmond, who volunteered this morning, said some of the most important lessons he learned in high school didn’t come out of a textbook.

“There’s a lot of teachers who have influenced me, not academically, but in a spiritual way and that’s why I wanted to give back to teachers. Just pay it forward really, that’s really what they were teaching me. It’s literally treat others how you want to be treated.”

The apples were donated by Schnucks grocery stores.

