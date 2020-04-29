52 positive cases tied to Wisconsin election

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — More than 50 people who voted in person or worked the polls during Wisconsin’s election earlier this month have tested positive for COVID-19 so far.
The state Department of Health Services reported the latest figures on Tuesday, three weeks after the April 7 presidential primary and spring election that drew widespread concern because of voters waiting in long lines to cast ballots in Milwaukee.
Wisconsin Emergency Management spokesman Andrew Beckett says several of the 52 people who have tested positive and were at the polls also reported other possible exposures.
MORE HEADLINES:
- DACA ruling could deport thousands on front lines
- Anti-vax groups target COVID vaccine before one even exists
- Slow Moving Storm Brings Steady Rain & Flooding Concerns to the Stateline
- Pence comes under fire for going maskless at Mayo Clinic
- Illinois has released almost 4,000 prisoners, including 64 murderers
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.