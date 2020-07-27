57-year-old Rockford man injured in hit and run

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are searching for the driver responsible for striking a 57-year-old man at the intersection of E. State and New Towne Drive on Sunday.

Rockford Police say they were called to the scene at 8:25 p.m. A witness told officers that they thought the suspect, driving a white F-150, had struck a box, but then realized it had been a person.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

