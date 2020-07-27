ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are searching for the driver responsible for striking a 57-year-old man at the intersection of E. State and New Towne Drive on Sunday.
Rockford Police say they were called to the scene at 8:25 p.m. A witness told officers that they thought the suspect, driving a white F-150, had struck a box, but then realized it had been a person.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.
MORE HEADLINES:
- First presidential debate to take place in Cleveland
- 57-year-old Rockford man injured in hit and run
- Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara reacts after police abolitionist group takes protest to his home
- Police arrest Rockford man walking in street, yelling, with weapon
- Foxes, reindeer, and goats – oh my! Summerfield Zoo has them all
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!