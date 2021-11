BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — 58-year-old Harold Peterson has been identified as the man killed in a traffic crash in Beloit on Thursday.

According to the Rock County Medical Examiner, the crash happened near the intersection of Park Avenue and Henry Avenue around 3:13 p.m.

Peterson was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead from injuries he suffered in the crash.

The accident is still under investigation by Beloit Police.