58-year-old Janesville woman shot, in critical condition

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Janesville police officers were called to a shooting near the 400 block of S. Ringold Street.

When officers arrived on-scene, they found a 58-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds. She was rushed to Mercy Hospital Trauma Center with life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. According to authorities, all people involved are cooperating.

Investigators say the incident was an ‘isolated matter’ between two people who knew each other.

There is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Janesville Police Department at (608)757-2244 or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at (608)756-3636. Crime tips can be texted to 274637 by typing JACS + message.