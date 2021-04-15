58-year-old Loves Park man killed after being struck by semi on I-90

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 58-year-old pedestrian has died after being struck by a semi-truck on I-90 near mile marker 13, about a half-mile south of Riverside Blvd in Rockford, according to Illinois State Police.

Winnebago County Coroner William Hintz pronounced the man dead at 6:00 a.m. Officials say the victim was from Loves Park. He was struck for ‘unknown reasons.’

ISP identified the driver of the semi-truck as 40-year-old Mykola Teslychko from Soap Lake, Washington.

The death is under investigation by the Illinois State Police. An autopsy is pending.

