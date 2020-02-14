59-year-old man mugged in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating a strong armed robbery which happened late Thursday afternoon.

Around 6:55 p.m., police say they were called to 6th Street and 10th Avenue where they met with a 59-year-old man who had been robbed.

The victim told police he was walking down the street when two suspects approached him. The victim said one of the men talked to him while the other attempted to steal his wallet. After a struggle, the suspects fled with both the victim’s wallet and cell phone.

Police say the victim was not seriously injured in the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

