5k people receive free food in City First Church’s 12th giveaway

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Another 5,000 residents received meat, produce and dairy for free as part of the 12th food giveaway at City First Church on Thursday.

The church has partnered with the Northern Illinois Food Bank to make the food distribution happen.

Organizers say children learning at home has created an extra burden for many families struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

“That’s one of the big issues in our community is as kids aren’t in school,” said City First’s Spiritual Growth Pastor, Adam Seaton. “They’re not receiving maybe food or meals. So, hopefully, as schools open back up and kids are attending in-person, hopefully that provides some relief to the families who are currently remote and aren’t receiving that food subsidy that they normally would.”