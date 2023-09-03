DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Six people were taken to the hospital on Sunday after a rollover crash in DeKalb County.

It happened around 1:12 p.m. in the area of Suydam Road and Route 23, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

A Ford Fusion, driven by 41-year-old Daniel Weber, was stopped at a stop sign while traveling eastbound on Suydam Road. A Toyota Tacoma, driven by 39-year-old Daniel Navarrete, was traveling southbound on Route 23.

Weber failed to yield to Navarrete. The impact caused the Ford Fusion to rollover.

Ashley Bernhardt, 33, was in the Ford when the accident happened. Three juveniles was in the Toyota with Navarrete at the time.

Everyone was transported to local hospitals for treatment.