6 new cases of coronavirus reported in Winnebago County on Thursday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Health Department announced 6 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 30.

The cases range from people in their 30’s to 60’s

There has been 1 confirmed death from the disease in Winnebago County so far, a male in his 60s.

Director Dr. Sandra Martell said Thursday marked the third day in a row with multiple positive cases reported.

“We need to continue our efforts to flatten the curve,” Martell said. “At this point you’ll all know someone who is impacted by COVID-19. The only tool we have right now is to prevent exposure.”

Martell said Winnebago County received a B- rating for residents observing the social distancing guidelines.

“B’s get disease. We’ve got to think this through,” she said. “I continue to see very crowded parking lots. You’re placing your family members at risk.”

Martell also pressed the importance of essential workers wearing masks to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 715 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with 16 newly reported deaths from the disease.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

