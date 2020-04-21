6 of 11 Winnebago County COVID-19 deaths were residents of one Rockford nursing home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Six of the 11 recorded deaths from COVID-19 in Winnebago County were residents of the Anam Care assisted living facility.

According to Coroner Bill Hintz, the victims were all residents at Anam Care, which said, in a statement, that four of the residents were already in hospice when they became infected.

The Winnebago County Health Department announced on April 8th that they were investigating positive COVID-19 cases at two local long term care facilities, Anam Care and Alden Alma Nelson Manor.

Anam Care, at 8104 Sayer Road, said they began following a “no visitor” policy and implementing “rigorous sanitation procedures” after the government released COVID-19 recommendations in early March.

“We have taken and will continue to take all available precautions to protect our residents, their families and our staff. We also believe in the importance of sharing information as openly, honestly, and with as much detail as is helpful and appropriate to help us understand, manage, and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

The facility said it began taking temperature and virus screenings for staff each day, and multiple times a day for residents.

