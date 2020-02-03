6 Rockford teens arrested after drug deal robbery, police chase

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they arrested 6 juveniles after a dramatic chase on Sunday. Police say the teens robbed two people who were trying to buy drugs from them.

According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the 180 block of N. Mulford Road around 3:24 p.m. on Sunday for a reported armed robbery.

Officers say two people were attempting to buy drugs when six juveniles robbed them of cash and a cell phone, and then fled in a white Nissan Murano.

The victims chased after the suspects until one of the suspects fired a shot toward them, police say.

Officers were able to spot the suspect vehicle and chased it to Rockcliff Drive, a dead end.

Nearly a dozen squad cars swarmed the neighborhood. When the vehicle came to a stop, at least one suspect got out and ran, and was later tracked down by a police K-9.

In total, six teens were arrested and face charges ranging from armed robbery, resisting arrest, aggravated discharge of firearm, possession of stolen property, possession of cannabis, and obstructing identification.

Police say the victims were not hurt.

The handgun, cash, and a cell phone were recovered, police said.

