DES MOINES, Iowa (WTVO) — Six teenagers are charged with murder after a shooting at a high school in Iowa.

Police said that shots were fired from several people in multiple victims. Those arrested range in age from 14 to 17-years-old. All are charged as adults.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon outside of East High School near Downtown Des Moines. Jose David Lopez, 15, was killed and two girls were critically wounded. The school was put on lockdown shortly before dismissal time.

No classes were held on Tuesday, and there is no word yet on a motive for the attack.