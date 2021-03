MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say a young boy was rescued from the Rock River on Monday, and is now in serious condition at a local hospital.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called Northway Park Road around 11:45 a.m. for a report of a boy in the water. Officials said the boy was under 7-years-old.

Police say the incident was likely accidental, but is under investigation.