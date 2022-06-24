ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 6-year-old Aurora Gorsuch and her family received a police and fire escort to the Chicago Rockford International Airport on Friday thanks to Make-A-Wish Illinois.

Aurora and her family are headed to Orlando, Florida, where she will get to train dolphins, visit Sea World, and go to a water park.

Aurora suffers from epilepsy, and her family said her doctors referred her to Make-A-Wish.

“She wants to see all the different aquatic animals. She’s really excited and hopes she sees an Orca whale,” said Victoria Tzilzisguillermic, her godmother. “I think it’s really exciting. It’s great to celebrate Aurora. I can’t think of a kid who deserves it more than she does.”

On Friday, friends and neighbors gathered to send her off on her trip.