ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford residents were charged after a six-year-old got his hands on a gun and shot a woman.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Belmont Boulevard around 8:20 a.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting victim, according to the Rockford Police Department. They were told when they arrived that a 6-year-old boy had obtained an unattended gun from inside the house, shot the weapon, and hit a nearby 28-year-old female.

The woman was transported to a local hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.

Khadijah Morris, 28, was charged with Endangering the Life/Health of a Child and No Valid FOID.

Ashley Laures, 29, is also charged with Endangering the Life/Health of a child.

This is the second incident in the last two weeks where a 6-year-old was able to locate an unattended gun. Ellioth Lopez, 26, was charged with a felony offense last Tuesday after his son accidentally killed himself.