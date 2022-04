BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — 61-year-old Carl Disrud was killed when his motorcycle crashed, according to the Rock County Medical Examiner.

Officials said the crash happened in the 600 block of Newark Road on Sunday, April 10th around 8:37 p.m.

Disrud’s death was confirmed to have been caused by injuries he suffered in the crash.

The medical examiner says additional testing is underway, and the death remains under investigation by police.