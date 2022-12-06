(WTVO) — Illinois’ SAFE-T Act will go into effect on January 1, but 62 state’s attorneys plan to carry on with their lawsuits even though some changes were made.

The group of attorneys alleged that the law is unconstitutional based on the contents of the law and the method it was passed, with all the votes happening in one day.

While many state’s attorneys did like the changes that were made, they do not think that the amendment solves the problems they are suing over.

The first hearing for the lawsuit is on December 20. There was a Tuesday night informational session on the SAFE-T Act at Brooke Road United Methodist Church, 1404 Brooke Rd. The meeting started at 6 p.m. and was put on by Rockford Urban Ministries.