ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified Lorie Phillips, 62, as the woman who was found dead inside a burning house last week.

According to the coroner’s office, Rockford firefighters were called to a home in the 600 block of N. Central Avenue around 6:25 p.m. on Sunday, March 16th and found smoke coming from the house.

Phillips was found, unresponsive, inside. She was taken to a local emergency room but could not be resuscitated.

An autopsy is scheduled for today, and Phillips’ cause of death has not yet been determined.