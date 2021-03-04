65-year-old woman charged with shooting at Rockford Walmart

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have charged Arnetter McClinton, 65, with allegedly shooting at a victim after getting into an argument with them inside the store.

Police say the incident happened on Thursday, February 25th around 9:30 p.m. at the Walmart located at 3902 W. Riverside Blvd.

The victim and their family told police they were in a verbal argument with McClinton inside the store, and when they left she pulled up next to them and fired a round in their direction.

Police say McClinton (mugshot not available) was located a short time later and arrested.

She is charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm and Reckless Discharge of a Weapon.