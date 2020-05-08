66 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County announced Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Health Department announced 66 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

The county totals stand at 852 confirmed case of coronavirus, 26 deaths, and 193 people have recovered.

The Illinois Department of Health announced an additional 2,887 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, and say another 130 people have died, including a Boone County woman in her 60’s.

Rock River Health Care and St. Anne Ascension Living have been identified as new places of concern, after staff or residents there have tested positive for coronavirus.

Those facilities join Alden Alma Nelson Manor, Amberwood Care Center, Anam Care, East Bank Center, Forest City Rehab & Nursing, Goldie Floberg Center, Lincolnshire Place, Milestone, Peterson Meadows, River Bluff Nursing Home, Robert Webb Terrace, Rockford Rescue Mission, Rosecrance’s Griffin Williamson campus, The Atrium, Van Matre, and the Winnebago County Jail.

