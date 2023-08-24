(WTVO) — It is now easier for residents to get money from Illinois’ unclaimed property program.

The program now crossmatches the treasurer’s unclaimed property database with information already on file with the state. When a name and mailing address is identified and confirmed, the person will be notified and told about the dollar amount and source.

A check will be sent to the individual by mail once and additional security step is done.

Nearly 67,000 people are set to receive up to $5,000 each, totaling $47 million, but residents needed to file a claim before the money match program was improved.