BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Rock County Medical Examiner has released the name of Sherman Van Antwerp, 69, who died in a fire at the Carom Room on Sunday.

According to the Beloit Fire Department, the fire happened around 2 a.m. at the billiard hall located at 614 E. Grand Ave.

Van Antwerp was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the fire.

The medical examiner says additional testing is underway, and the death is under investigation by the State Fire Marshall and Beloit Police.