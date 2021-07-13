$6K grant will allow Rock House Kids to install security cameras in classrooms

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Over a dozen Stateline-area organizations which specialize in helping children got a little help themselves on Tuesday.

The Mill Foundation gave out more than $136,000 in grants, over $6,000 of which went to Rock House Kids.

The funding means the program can buy cameras for its classrooms.

Rock House Kids executive director, Dee Lacny, says teachers will be able to pull up security recordings.

“We’re going to keep it even safer inside for them. But, we need to thank the Mill Foundation. Every person that’s here, because we’re all working toward the same thing. We’re working for our future, and we’re working for our kids to have a strength and something that they can hold onto and have self pride,” said Lacny.

Rock House Kids, at 1325 7th Street, describes itself as providing “a safe, warm, and nurturing environment to Rockford’s inner-city children, ages 6-18.”