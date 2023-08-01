SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Authorities say seven people have been charged in an investigation into the poaching of more than 20 wild turkeys in Illinois by out-of-state hunters.

According to the Illinois Conservation Police, the investigation was launched in March 2022 after wild turkey carcasses were found. Investigators say the hunters poached wild turkeys at night using AR-style rifles with thermal scopes and suppressors.

Sixty-three misdemeanor charges were filed against Dustin Goldsmith of McCall Creek, Mississippi; Hunter Baxter of Lucedale, Mississippi; Nick Henley of Monticello, Arkansas; Benjamin Emerson of Lucedale, Mississippi; Dakota Jarratt of Wilmar, Arkansas; Matthew McClendon of Augusta, Georgia; and Jacob Russell of Ruth, Mississippi.

Additional felony charges were filed against Baxter and Goldsmith. Baxter has been charged with two felony counts in Madison County, including possession of a suppressed firearm and resource theft of more than $3,000. Goldsmith has been charged with a felony count of resource theft of more than $3,000.

Officials say three cotton-tailed rabbits were poached from a vehicle with a suppressed rifle with a thermal scope in Calhoun County.

“Poaching is a serious crime that can cause tremendous harm to wildlife and biodiversity. Conservation laws are in place to ensure wildlife resources are around for future generations to enjoy,” said Jed Whitchurch, director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Office of Law Enforcement. “I encourage anyone who is aware of poaching crimes in Illinois to come forward with tips. People have a responsibility to understand these laws and to follow them.”