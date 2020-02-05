7 Rockford men arrested on drug and weapons charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Seven men have been charged with federal crimes for operating a drug enterprise in Rockford.
The U.S. Department of Justice announced charges against Derek (“Showtime”) Jacobs, 27, and Rico Turner, 27, on conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and heroin in Rockford from July through August 2019.
Michael (“Big Mike”) Alexander, 43, was charged with four counts of selling cocaine, crack, fentanyl and heroin.
Rashod (“Rock”) Davis, 24, was charged with distribution of heroin and a mixture containing fentanyl and heroin.
Marcus Raymond, 24, Terrail Hunter, 48, and Charles Davis, 26, were each charged separately with illegally possessing a firearm.
