Breaking News
President Trump acquitted by Senate in impeachment trial

7 Rockford men arrested on drug and weapons charges

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Seven men have been charged with federal crimes for operating a drug enterprise in Rockford.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced charges against Derek (“Showtime”) Jacobs, 27, and Rico Turner, 27, on conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and heroin in Rockford from July through August 2019.

Derek Jacobs
Rico Turner

Michael (“Big Mike”) Alexander, 43, was charged with four counts of selling cocaine, crack, fentanyl and heroin.

Michael Alexander

Rashod (“Rock”) Davis, 24, was charged with distribution of heroin and a mixture containing fentanyl and heroin.

Rashod Jacobs

Marcus Raymond, 24, Terrail Hunter, 48, and Charles Davis, 26, were each charged separately with illegally possessing a firearm.

Marcus Raymond
Terrail Hunter

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong

Trending Stories