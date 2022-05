ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified Jerome Kosmatka, 70, who was found dead in a house fire on Park Er Woods Drive on Tuesday.

The coroner said Kosmatka was found dead inside the home after crews responded around 1:20 p.m.

His cause of death was a result of the fire, the coroner said.

The fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshall and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.