71 inmates positive for COVID-19 in Rock County Jail outbreak

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The Rock County Sheriff reports a total of 71 inmates have tested positive in a COVID-19 outbreak at the Rock County Jail.

In total, 217 people at the jail have been tested, with 47 negative tests. The sheriff says they are still waiting for the results of 99 tests.

“We understand that there may be multiple rounds of testing, continual cleaning, duties that we will have to handle that we haven’t had to in the past, long hours, overtime,” Knudson said. “Officers may end up working in a much more difficult environment than they have in the past. But, I believe we are up to the task.”

Jail officials say they are working with the Rock County Health Department to deal with the outbreak.

