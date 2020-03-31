71-year-old Lanark man ID’d as victim of I-39 semi crash

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner says 72-year-old Eston Preston, of Lanark, was killed Monday morning when his truck overturned on the ramp from US 20 to I-39.

Police say Preston’s grey 2016 Freightliner Truck Tractor was traveling south on the ramp when the truck left the roadway for some reason and rolled over.

According to the Winnebago County Coroner, Preston was pronounced dead at the scene.

