72-year-old semi driver killed in US 20/I-39 rollover crash

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Police say a 72-year-old semi truck driver was killed Monday morning when his truck overturned on the ramp from US 20 to I-39.
Police say the grey 2016 Freightliner Truck Tractor was traveling south on the ramp when the truck left the roadway for some reason and rolled over.
According to the Winnebago County Coroner, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Traffic on US 20 Eastbound has been rerouted to Harrison Avenue while the accident is under investigation.
