JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Norah Sanders, 71, of Monroe, has been identified as the victim of a car vs semi crash on February 17th in Rock County.

According to the Rock County Medical Examiner, the crash happened on the 14000 block of W. Highway 81 in the town of Avon around 9 a.m.

Sanders was pronounced deceased at a local hospital.

The coroner said she died from injuries suffered in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, but no charges have been announced.