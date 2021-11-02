71-year-old woman takes 19-year-old Rockford shooting victim to the hospital

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An elderly woman took a 19-year-old victim to the hospital after he was hit on the head and shot multiple times by an unknown assailant.

According to Rockford Police, around 9:55 a.m. in the 3200 block of N. Main Street, the victim was leaning into the driver’s side window of a 71-year-old woman who was known to him when someone hit him on the back of the head with an unknown object.

As the victim attempted to get into the passenger side of the car, shots rang out and he was struck in both the arm and the leg.

The woman then took the victim to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries, which police said were not life threatening.

No suspect information was given.