715 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois, 16 deaths reported Thursday

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 715 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with 16 newly reported deaths from the disease.

The deaths announced Thursday include:

– Christian County: 1 male 80s

– Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 2 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 4 male 70s, 1 male 80s

– DuPage County: 1 female 80s

– McHenry County: 1 male 60s

– Whiteside County: 1 female 90s

Logan, Macoupin, Mercer, Moultrie, and Piatt counties are now reporting cases. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 7,695 cases, including 157 deaths, in 61 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Dr. Ngozi Ezeike, Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said, “We’ve seen people under 1 and over 100 contract the virus.”

An infant, under 1 years old, died last week after being diagnosed with the disease.

Ezeike advised the public to host virtual funeral services, by web or by phone, to keep people from congregating and potentially spreading the virus.

