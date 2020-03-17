72 tested positive for coronavirus in Wisconsin; gatherings of 10 or more banned

MADISON — Officials from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced Tuesday, March 17 72 positive cases of coronavirus in the state, and 1,038 people who negative,

The county-by-county breakdown is as follows:

Wisconsin County Total Cases Dane* 19 Fond du Lac 11 Kenosha* 4 Milwaukee* 24 Outagamie 1 Pierce 1 Racine 1 Sheboygan 3 Waukesha 4 Winnebago 3 Wood 1 Total 72

DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm Tuesday signed an order for a statewide moratorium on mass gatherings of 10 or more people to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

We will be prioritizing testing for COVID-19 because of a shortage of ingredients needed to run the tests. Many states across the country are grappling with this same problem. We have been working with partners in the private sector and public universities to try to get the ingredients needed to run these tests. We are working with our partners to ensure that we can continue to run testing.

We have evidence of community spread in Milwaukee, Dane, and Kenosha counties. This means that there are people who have tested positive, and it is unknown what their exposures have been. They have had no exposures to a known case and have not traveled to a location where there is community transmission.

