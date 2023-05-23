DANVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — A 73-year-old Illinois man was charged with Attempted Arson after allegedly trying to set fire to a prospective abortion clinic that he slammed his car into.

Police responded to an alarm at 600 N. Logan Avenue early Saturday, according to the Chicago Tribune. They found Philip Buyno “stuck inside a maroon Volkswagen Passat that he had backed into the entrance of the building, which is being renovated for use as a reproductive health clinic” when they arrived.

Buyno had several containers filled with gasoline, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office in the Central District of Illinois.

Danville City Council passed a ban on the mailing and shipping of abortion pills earlier this month. The alleged attack came after followed demonstrations in support of and against the community’s abortion access.

Hundreds of protestors from both sides appeared at the meeting room, dueling chants and waving signs.

“Passing this ordinance will not stop women from seeking out abortion services,” one Danville woman told the council. “It will, however, encourage women to seek unhealthy means to terminate their pregnancies, isolate themselves from those around them due to fear of getting in trouble or pay heavy fines that most people are unable to afford.”

This was not the first arson attempt at an Illinois reproductive healthcare facility. Tyler Massengill, 32, pled guilty back in February for allegedly setting fire to a Planned Parenthood Health Center in Peoria.

Buyno faces up to 20 years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines if convicted.