73-year-old Rockford man killed in fatal Carroll County crash

SAVANNA, Ill. (WTVO) — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office reports 73-year-old Willie March, of Rockford, lost control of his vehicle and was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon.
Police say around 1:50 p.m. they received 911 calls of an accident on Highway 52, west of Dauphin Road.
An investigation revealed that March had been traveling westbound on Hwy 52 when he left the roadway, entered a ditch and struck a tree.
March was pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.
