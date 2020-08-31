73-year-old woman killed in deadly E. State and N. 2nd crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner says a 73-year-old woman was killed in a crash on N. 2nd Street Monday morning.

According to authorities, the deceased and another person were taken to the hospital after suffering “severe injuries.” The coroner confirmed the woman was the front seat passenger in a dark gray Mitsubishi which collided with a light gray Toyota around 10:25 a.m. this morning in front of City Hall.

The woman was pronounced dead at 11:52 a.m., according to Coroner Bill Hintz.

Rockford Fire said the driver of the Toyota was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and the intersection of N. 2nd and E. State was closed for several hours.

