CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Over 70 people were shot, 13 fatally, in Chicago over the recent holiday weekend.

The fatalities include a father of four who was shot during a Father’s Day park gathering, as well as a 14-year-old boy who was shot multiple times in the Garfield Park neighborhood, according to ABC News.

Police said that the city saw 51 separate incidents between Friday-Monday.

“Every time I read and hear about another life that is lost because of violence, my heart breaks,” said Mayor Brandon Johnson. “Fifteen-year-olds, 14-year-olds, you all know I’m raising children in Chicago. It hurts.”

Homicides in the city were down 7% prior to the weekend from the 257 killings that took place in the first half of 2022. Compared to the same time as last year, shootings were down 5%. The weekend marked the most violent holiday weekend that the city has seen this year.

It beat Memorial Day weekend, where 42 incidents left 53 people shot and 11 dead across Chicago.