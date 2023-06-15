ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — The man who was killed in a rural Rockton crash Wednesday night has been identified.

The victim was identified as Russell Moore, 75 of Durand, by the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.

According to police, Rockton Fire Department responded to the 5300 block of Freeport Road for a reported traffic crash.

A preliminary investigation revealed a 45-year old man driving eastbound on Freeport Road in a Ford F150 truck crossed the center line and collided head-on with a Ford Escape SUV.

Moore, the driver of the SUV, was pronounced dead on the scene after he was determined to be beyond resuscitation.