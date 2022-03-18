ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — About 65% of students who attended Rockford Public Schools actually graduated last year.

The school district and other local organizations say they are trying to push that percentage higher.

On Friday, Jefferson High School students and staff celebrated the word it surpassed the 75% goal of Freshmen are on track to graduate in four years.

The school passed that with 78%.

So, the kids were rewarded with ice cream and were able to watch their teachers participate in an Atomic Wing challenge, eating increasingly spicy hot wings.

“You could tell the kids were determined to get their grades up this semester. I mean, we didn’t even tell them what the goal was. They were just working hard, doing what they had to do,” said Freshman Academy parent liaison Astarte Goodwin. “So, it feels good for them to put in the work. Us, as liaisons, the teachers, we all work together as a team to reach that goal.”

District wide, at this time last year only 67% of Freshmen were on track to graduate.